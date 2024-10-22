Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.57 and last traded at $184.11. 1,541,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,071,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average is $209.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

