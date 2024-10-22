Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.28) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.28). 103,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 69,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.41).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
