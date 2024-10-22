Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €2.94 ($3.19) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.20). 1,347,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.01 ($3.27).

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.20. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

