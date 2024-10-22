Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

(Get Free Report)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.