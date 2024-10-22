Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Raised to $69.00 at DA Davidson

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Banner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BANR

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 100.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.