Barclays Trims Stem (NYSE:STEM) Target Price to $1.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STEM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Get Stem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STEM

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Stem has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.30.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stem by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,875 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stem by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 5,770.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.