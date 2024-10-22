Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 18876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.21. The company has a market cap of C$518.60 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

