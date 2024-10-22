Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 18876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on BLN. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLN
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Blackline Safety Company Profile
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackline Safety
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.