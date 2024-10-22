BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Cut by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $995.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,001.75. The company had a trading volume of 198,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,688. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $918.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $839.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.00. The company has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

