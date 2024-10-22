Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,262,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,442,227,000 after buying an additional 1,290,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,285,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,766,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,886 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12,192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 7,340,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,266,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,758,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,670,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,581,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.50. 2,884,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,871. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

