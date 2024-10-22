Blur Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $21.51 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,954,535,978.1678083 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.26660029 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $67,618,354.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

