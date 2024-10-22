BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,230 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 641,053 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,254,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,358.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124,167 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. 23,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,539. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

