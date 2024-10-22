BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $607.52 million and $164.97 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00252726 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,958,890,258 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,958,890,351.72832. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.008788 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $230,629,159.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

