Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.89-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.920 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 2,167,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,203. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

