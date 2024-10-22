Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.890-0.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

BDN traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. 2,167,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

