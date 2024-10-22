Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Target Price at $274.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ASR opened at $278.99 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $203.77 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

