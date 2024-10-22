Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $15.88

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

DNUT stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 226.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

