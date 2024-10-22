Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $922.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

