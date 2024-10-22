Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,962 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $129.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.