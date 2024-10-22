Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 54,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,822. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

