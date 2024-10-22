Calton & Associates Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

PTNQ traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.63. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,834. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

