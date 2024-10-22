Calton & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,314,000 after buying an additional 1,357,615 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 119,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,284. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

