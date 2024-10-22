Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 14,244 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 2,835,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,326,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.01.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.