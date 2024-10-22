Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$48.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWB. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

CWB stock opened at C$56.17 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$24.66 and a twelve month high of C$57.43. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.70.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.27). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of C$298.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.656168 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total transaction of C$200,538.00. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

