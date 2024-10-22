Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

CFFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

