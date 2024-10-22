Catizen Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Catizen has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $136.90 million and $117.98 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00252259 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.44222856 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $53,621,168.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.