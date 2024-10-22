CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $24.31 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $634,438.52 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03046251 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $724,582.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

