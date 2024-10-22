Chellitcoin (CHLT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Chellitcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Chellitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

