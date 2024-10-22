Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 371,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 211,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 198,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares in the company, valued at $75,427.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

RQI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,062. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

