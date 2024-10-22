Contrasting Royale Energy (ROYL) & Its Competitors

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Free Report) is one of 270 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Royale Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy’s competitors have a beta of -14.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,564% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy -117.54% N/A N/A Royale Energy Competitors -1.63% 6.96% 6.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $2.16 million -$1.83 million -1.50 Royale Energy Competitors $756.58 billion $1.11 billion 26.80

This table compares Royale Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Royale Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy. Royale Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Royale Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Royale Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Royale Energy Competitors 2130 11445 15911 597 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.60%. Given Royale Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royale Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Royale Energy competitors beat Royale Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

