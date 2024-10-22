Creditcoin Market Capitalization Hits $155.72 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $155.72 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

