Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 46,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,998. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.84% and a return on equity of 291.46%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

