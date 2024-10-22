Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of CRT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.19. 46,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,998. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
