CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,954,000 after acquiring an additional 663,012 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,809,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,557,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,023,000 after acquiring an additional 193,736 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.86. 674,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

