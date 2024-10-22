CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Purchases 48,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 6,609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 26,601,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,458,227. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

