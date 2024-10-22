Decentraland Market Capitalization Tops $601.32 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $601.32 million and $31.25 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

