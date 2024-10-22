Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $210.66 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Decred has a market cap of $210.66 million and approximately $836,279.43 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decred has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.85 or 0.00019095 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00066713 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007159 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- 42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,567.42 or 0.38001156 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Decred Profile
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,397,379 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Decred
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
