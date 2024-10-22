DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,017,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBIT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,723,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,178,469. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

