Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Benchmark cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:DIN opened at $31.42 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.