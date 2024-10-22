Douglas Walter Gaylor Sells 30,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,498. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crexendo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CXDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 163,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,032. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crexendo by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Stories

