Douglas Walter Gaylor Sells 30,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,498. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crexendo Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CXDO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. 163,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,032. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CXDO
Crexendo Company Profile
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crexendo
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.