Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 24.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

