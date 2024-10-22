Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $291.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $306.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

