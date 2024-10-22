East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 928,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,876. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.
Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East West Bancorp
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.