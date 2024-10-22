eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

EBAY stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

