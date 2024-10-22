EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SATS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ SATS opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in EchoStar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.