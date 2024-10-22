EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SATS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in EchoStar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
