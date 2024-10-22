Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and approximately $604,485.11 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.