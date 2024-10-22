ELIS (XLS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.72 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $58,068.68 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,685.29 or 1.00044120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006399 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10094072 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,784.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

