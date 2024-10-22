Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134,005 shares during the period. Embraer makes up approximately 3.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.23% of Embraer worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

