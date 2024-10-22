Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,944 ($25.24) and last traded at GBX 1,911 ($24.81), with a volume of 193181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,895 ($24.60).
Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,414.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,695.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,703.84.
Endeavour Mining Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is -11,071.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
