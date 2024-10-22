EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENS

Insider Activity at EnerSys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,761,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,123.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 17.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 133,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.