Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $27,720.00 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,086,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Samuel Kintz sold 16,710 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $470,386.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 152,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enliven Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

