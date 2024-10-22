Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $44.15. Approximately 170,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 375,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Trading Up 8.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 220.67% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 32,968.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 96,928 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,415,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Establishment Labs by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.